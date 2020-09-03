Puma and Nintendo Reimagine J. Cole’s Shoe to Celebrate Super Mario’s 35th Anniversary

The iconic Super Mario video game franchise is 35 years old, and Puma and Nintendo are using footwear to celebrate the anniversary.

For the milestone, Nintendo reimagined the Puma RS-Dreamer sneaker, which is the popular debut signature basketball shoe of rap superstar J. Cole. The Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” features nods to the beloved video game and design elements fans are sure to notice.

The look is executed in a red, white and blue color scheme. The upper is primarily red with blue overlays and hits of silver and yellow. The midsole features blue tones and white, and the shoe is completed with a white outsole. Sticking with the Super Mario theme is the game’s logo on the tongue.

The court-ready shoe is equipped with top-tier Puma tech such as its ProFoam midsole with energy-returning RS-Foam in the heel, high-abrasion rubber outsoles and a disruptive cord lacing system to keep the fit snug.

Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma confirmed that the Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” will be worn by NBA and WNBA players during game action in the bubble in Florida.

The Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” arrives on Friday via Puma.com and at the Puma NYC Store. Also, it will be sold online and in store at all Foot Locker Inc. banners including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay. The sneaker will retail for $125.