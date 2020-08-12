The Popular Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next% Is Receiving a New Colorway

The lateral side of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%.

The popular Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next% is releasing in a brand new colorway before the end of the week.

The latest iteration of the record-breaking running sneaker is hitting shelves in the “White/Black/Hyper Jade/Flash Crimson” makeup tomorrow on Nike.com and at select Nike Running stockists. The shoes will come with a $250 retail price tag. The upper features a VaporWeave material that’s designed to be durable, water-resistant, and lightweight while a large Swoosh branding wraps around the medial portion that’s met with a smaller logo on the lateral side. The shoe’s standout detail is the top-of-the-line ZoomX foam midsole that hides a lightweight carbon fiber plate, which works collectively to deliver a propulsive sensation for each step.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%. CREDIT: Nike

This revolutionary silhouette was also subjected to being banned from elite competition when it was debuted on the tracks by marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge recorded a sub-two-hour marathon time in the shoes but a ruling by the World Athletics in January overturned the decision.

In an interview with Nike, the brand’s VP of Running Footwear, Brett Holts said “This shoe is truly the result of our athletes, sports scientists, engineers and designers closely collaborating throughout the entire process of design, testing, and manufacturing. We are all so excited to see the NEXT% continue to push the limits of human performance on marathon courses around the world.”

In related Nike Running news, a similar colorway of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% is also scheduled to release tomorrow on Nike.com and at select retailers for $275.