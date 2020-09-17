Nike Introduces ‘Bright Mango’ Colorway For Air Zoom Alphafly Next% and ZoomX Vaporfly

Nike has given its acclaimed ZoomX Vaporfly and Air Zoom Alphafly Next% performance runners a “Bright Mango” makeover.

Images of the critically-acclaimed sneakers in a “Bright Mango” colorway have surfaced online, with some pairs selling already on the secondary market, including eBay. However, pairs in this colorway are not yet available stateside at retail.

The Air Zoom Alphafly Next% features an Atomknit upper mesh construction with a thick white midsole and the “ZoomX” branding on the side in black lettering. The shoes also feature pull tabs on the tongue and back of the heel with a small Nike swoosh logo.

This sneaker is known for its high responsiveness and lightweight design, and offers optimal cushioning and foot protection. It was initially released to the public in July 2020 and the second colorway debuted in August 2020. The shoe came onto sneakerheads’ radars when Eliud Kipchoge, a Kenyan marathon runner, broke a two-hour marathon distance record while wearing this model in October 2019.

A close-up look at the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% ‘Bright Orange.’ CREDIT: Nike

A close-up of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% “Bright Orange.” CREDIT: Nike

Alongside this model, the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% is another highly-coveted sneaker, which the brand has touted as its fastest running shoe ever. It features a nylon upper material with a large Nike swoosh logo on the side. It incorporates both the company’s ZoomX Foam in the midsole and VaporWeave textiles, complete with an full-length carbon-fiber plate. These sneakers are known for their durable, lightweight construction and are also water-resistant.

Prior to this release, the “White/Black/Hyper Jade/Flash Crimson” model was the most recent colorway to debut in this sneaker silhouette on August 12. The model first hit the market in 2018.