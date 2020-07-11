Nike Readies the Release of a Classic Vomero Running Shoe

Nike is bringing back a sneaker silhouette from the 2000s to hit the shelves in just a few days.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE hit the SNKRS app today, one of the brand’s beloved retro runners, with elements of trends at the time that fans still adore today. The combination of mesh, leather and textured caging then creates a standout design that brings the early 2000s into the modern era.

Combining mixed material uppers with contrast overlays, the newest Zoom Vomero iteration layers bright crimson with icy blues and metallic silvers, balanced with humbling smooth black panels. A chunky tri-tone outsole rounds out the colorway for textured stability and traction.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE releases in a crimson-accented colorway on July 15 via Nike.com as well as the SNKRS app. The sneaker is set tor retail for $150.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “SE.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The upcoming release of the Zoom Vomero follows the drop of three bold takes on the silhouette that made headlines in April of 2019. The “Electric Green,” “Racer Blue” and “Black-White” colorways all hit the shelves on the same date last spring, retailing originally for $160. The three iterations now can be found on StockX at prices ranging from $65 to $174 depending on the choice of style.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Electric Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Black-White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Then, at the end of 2018, Nike collaborated with contemporary fashion brand A-Cold-Wall for a twist on the original Zoom Vomero silhouette. Standing out from the crowd with its block heel counter, the architectural design debuted in a series of colorways in November 2018 including a retro “Sail” style with a deep crimson trim along with an all-black take, a reflective “Solarized” interpretation and a monochromatic red “Redox” option.

A-Cold-Wall x Nike Zoom Vomero +5 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Historically, the Vomero franchise — introduced in 2006 — became known for its soft and responsive cushioning set into a silhouette designed to withstand long-distance runs. This remains consistent with the latest iteration of the shoe, the Zoom Vomero 14, with its Nike React technology, securing Flywire cables and modern streamlined silhouette. Topped off with foam pods in the collar, the sneaker is available for purchase for $140 at Nike.com.

