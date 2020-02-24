A Kobe Bryant Nike Sneaker Inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers May Hit Stores Next Month

Nearly a month after the tragic passing of basketball great Kobe Bryant, Nike is expected continue to celebrate his legacy with a new iteration of the Kobe 5. The sneaker, slated to arrive next month, features the colors of his former NBA squad, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The silhouette made its retail debut in 2010 and toward the end of last year, the Swoosh re-introduced the model as part of the line’s Protro program, which gives classic shoes modern upgrades while maintaining its original aesthetics.

This was the sneaker that Bryant wore in 2010 when he captured his fifth NBA championship against the team’s longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics. The shoe features a purple-based upper and black and gold accents throughout. While Nike has not yet confirmed the release info, select retailers have this “Lakers” Zoom Kobe 5 Protro releasing on March 26.

This specific colorway made its on-court debut this month by current Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis during the NBA All-Star Game.

This release will come two months after the tragic death of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. To honor to lives of those who passed away, a memorial service will be held today inside the Staples Center in L.A. at 10 a.m. PT. For fans out aren’t physically able to make the ceremony, it will be live-streamed here.

