Nike Reveals the Zoom KD13, NBA Star Kevin Durant’s Newest Signature Sneaker

Kevin Durant’s newest Nike sneaker brings out a new sort of cushioning.

The Nike Zoom KD13 layers mixed material uppers with leather overlays and a three-dimensional Swoosh that floats onto the midsole. Like the KD12, the design embodies Durant’s modern athleticism with an added kidney-shaped double-stacked Zoom cushioning but this new iteration places the unit in the forefoot rather than the heel to encourage movement off the ball of the foot both on and off the court.

Per Durant, who was previously out injured for the Brooklyn Nets and is currently recovering from a coronavirus infection, the style can also be worn loosely for a more relaxed feel.

Finished by a subtle tribute to the pro baller with a 7 on the midsole, the black and white colorway releases globally on April 6 with a North American drop date of April 17. Nike has not announced price points or size options yet.

Nike Zoom KD13 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom KD13 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom KD13 sole view. CREDIT: Nike

“The intent behind a Zoom Bag is similar to that of a mechanical spring underfoot,” says Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball, in a press release. “The essence of a spring is to return the amount of energy you put into it. In the KD13, we’re doubling the spring in the form of the double-stacked forefoot Zoom, allowing you more travel in the system and more energy back.”

In addition to the black and white shade, the new silhouette will be releasing in five unique colorways over the next few weeks. The Nike Zoom KD13 “Planet of Hoops” with its navy sketched uppers and pops of neon green launches April 6 in Greater China.

Nike Zoom KD13 “Planet of Hoops.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Zoom KD13 “Hype” features a graphic printed chains layered over floral reds and blues with accents of butterfly wings; the style drops on April 10 in North America.

Nike Zoom KD13 “Hype.” CREDIT: Nike

With its watercolor-style green and yellow uppers and pale yellow leather overlays, the Nike KD13 “Chill” sits atop an ombré midsole with matching touches of pale pink on the swoosh. This colorway launches in North America on April 24.

Nike Zoom KD13 “Chill.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Zoom KD13 “Home Team” blends together bold colors across the sole, echoed in detailing around the collar; the uppers feature a grid-like pattern balanced in a speckled midsole and camouflaging swoosh, all releasing on May 1 globally.

Nike Zoom KD13 “Home Team.” CREDIT: Nike

The final release of the new silhouette comes in a black, white and red sleek colorway deemed “Bred.” Finished off by smooth leather overlays, this version of the Nike Zoom KD13 takes flight globally on June 1.

Nike Zoom KD13 “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike

