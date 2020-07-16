Nike Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Second Signature Sneaker

With the restart of the NBA season on the horizon, Nike revealed today the latest signature sneaker for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Zoom Freak 2.

According to Nike, the Zoom Freak 2 was designed around Antetokounmpo’s most unstoppable moves with a focus on finding ways to make them even more effective. The brand said it looked at the atypical ability of the Greek Freak — who is 6-foot-11 — to control the ball as a guard would, a position featuring players who are far shorter. Also, Nike focused on how Antetokounmpo pairs this with his ability to force his way into the lane in the physical way only a center can manage.

The pairing of these abilities is what makes the baller’s Eurostep move almost unbeatable.

“What Giannis does in space is directly connected to his body proportions,” Nike Basketball Senior Creative Director Ross Klein said in a statement. “What’s different about his movements is that he’s causing so much pressure when he hits those steps, like the Eurostep, that we need to help propel him and contain him further near the toe.”

To ensure Antetokounmpo’s on-court needs were met, Nike built the shoe with a decoupled midsole, which is separated into two sections and also features a supportive shank. This move, according to Nike, will keep him grounded as he drives off of his forefoot and safe as he lands in an abnormal way on his heel. Also, it features a reinforced forefoot outrigger on the lateral side near the pinky toe to fortify a high-wear area of the shoe and provide more ground contact.

The look is built with Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot, which is paired with a soft and lightweight foam in the heel. The pairing, Nike said, is to help the Greek Freak explode with his movements and support him through the force he generates driving to the rim.

The Nike Zoom Freak 2 will debut in the “Green/White Naija” colorway. The look is scheduled to hit Nike.com and select retailers on July 25 with a $130 retail price.

Following makeups include “Black/White” on Aug. 7, “Bamo” on Sept. 18 and “White Cement” on Oct. 1. These will retail for $120.

