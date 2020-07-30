Nike Delivers Inspiring ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ Film Ahead of the NBA Season Return Tonight

A still image featuring activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the Nike "You Can’t Stop Us" film.

With the NBA return here, Nike delivered its latest “You Can’t Stop Us” short film aimed at celebrating how sports can inspire and serves as a reminder that a better future is possible.

The video — which is narrated by decorated soccer star Megan Rapinoe — is a montage of 36 athlete pairings on split screens, showcasing “the kinetic movement of one sport to another” and highlighting the “commonalities shared by athletes around the world.”

And putting the film together was quite the feat. Nike said it was developed through research of more than 4,000 pieces of footage. Also, there are 53 athletes featured across 24 sports, resulting in 72 final sequences.

The athletes featured in “You Can’t Stop Us” includes Rapinoe, NBA stars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, tennis icon Serena Williams, activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and several others. Aside from the pros, Nike also included many everyday athletes.

“Players may be back on the pitch, but we are not going back to an old normal. We need to continue to reimagine this world and make it better,” Rapinoe said in a statement. “We have all these people in the streets, using their voices, and those voices are being heard. I ask people to be energized by this moment and not let up. I believe it’s everybody’s responsibility to advocate for change.”

The NBA season return begins tonight with the Utah Jazz taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET.