Nike Releases Touching Ad Moments After the Los Angeles Lakers Win the 2019-20 NBA Finals

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (C) celebrating the 2019-20 NBA Finals win with teammates over the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-2020 NBA champions. And Nike wasted no time in releasing a touching and captivating ad celebrating the team, the city of L.A. and two of its sponsored stars: LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Nike revealed the video titled “You Can’t Stop LA” minutes after the Lakers sealed the 106-93 win Sunday over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Throughout the minute-long clip, the narrator repeated the phrases “we won” and “we lost.” The words were nods to the highs experienced on the court and the lows off of it including COVID-19, the ongoing discussions surrounding racial injustice and the deaths of basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

To highlight the significance of this championship win amid the turmoil the world is experiencing, the narrator concluded the video by stating, “Because we lost so much, this win means so much more.”

This championship is the fourth of James‘ storied career, and his first as a member of the Lakers. The legendary baller was also named the NBA Finals MVP, marking the fourth time in his career that he earned the honor.

For Davis, who played seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Lakers during the offseason, this was his first-ever championship win.

James scored a game-high 28 points on Sunday, adding 14 rebounds and 10 assists to his stat line. Davis scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win.