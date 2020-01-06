Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Unveils a ‘Year of the Rat’ Chinese New Year Collection

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection
Nike's 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection.
CREDIT: Nike

Nike’s annual Chinese New Year celebrations continue in 2020 after the brand announces the release of an extensive sneaker collection to commemorate the “Year of the Rat.”

According to the Swoosh, the new collection will incorporate designs from the past four “Year of the Rat” cycles (1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) onto footwear and apparel pieces releasing for Nike and Jordan Brand. The special patterns draw inspiration from Yuxian paper-cutting, which is created by using scissors and knives turning the eye-catching rice paper into images of animals, flowers, landscapes and ancient folkloric figures.

For footwear, the latest offering includes both lifestyle and sportswear models such as the Air Jordan 13, Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 1, Air Max 90 along with newer silhouettes like the Air Jordan 34, Air Max 720 and two iterations of the Kyrie 6.

Nike 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection
The ‘Chinese New Year’ Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 1.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection
The ‘Chinese New Year’ Air Jordan 13 and Jordan 34.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection
The ‘Chinese New Year’ Nike Kyrie 6.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection
The ‘Chinese New Year’ Nike Air Max 720 and Air Max 90.
CREDIT: Nike

Women will be getting their own special Chinese New Year iterations of the Air Force 1 Shadow, Air Max 270 React, Joyride Run 2 and an Air Max 90.

Nike 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection
The women’s-exclusive Nike ‘Chinese New Year’ collection.
CREDIT: Nike

With the 2020 Chinese New Year observed on Jan. 25, the entire 2020 “Year of the Rat” collection is releasing throughout the month of January on Nike.com as well as at select Nike Sportswear retailers globally.

Want more?

Nike’s Next Power-Lacing Basketball Sneaker Comes With Plenty of New Features

Travis Scott Teases a Potential Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration on Instagram

Take a Closer Look at Kith’s Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Collaboration

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad