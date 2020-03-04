Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Updates Two of Its Popular Trail Sneakers, Dropping Tomorrow

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

Nike Trail Wildhorse 6 and Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6
The Nike Trail Wildhorse 6 and the Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6.
CREDIT: Nike

Nike is giving two of its current trail sneakers a fresh makeover with the new Wildhorse 6 and the Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6 debuting tomorrow.

According to the brand, a majority of the updates are focused on distinct variances within trail running that differ from the standard road run or track workout. For the Wildhorse, a textile upper is paired with a modified lacing system and a lateral fit band to assist with containment. The underfoot has full-length React cushioning while a horseshoe-inspired pod is added to the heel for increased stability.

Nike Wildhorse 6
The lateral side of the Nike Wildhorse 6.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Wildhorse 6
The medial side of the Nike Wildhorse 6.
CREDIT: Nike

As for the latest variation of the Air Zoom Terra Kiger, the style is built to better keep out mud, muck and moisture with its durable mesh upper as well as an adjusted forefoot shape for a more secure fit.

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6
The lateral side of the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6
The medial side of the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6.
CREDIT: Nike

The sixth variation of the Wildhorse and the Air Zoom Terra Kiger are just the start in terms of what’s in store for 2020, hinting at more updates to other models expected to arrive throughout this year.

The latest Nike Wildhorse 6 and the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6 will make their retail debut tomorrow on Nike.com and at select Nike Trail retailers. The brand has to announce the retail pricing of the styles.

