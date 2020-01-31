Nike Reveals New Football Cleats Ahead of Super Bowl 54

The lateral side of the latest Nike Vapor Edge.

Ahead of the highly anticipated sporting event that is the Super Bowl on Sunday, Nike has revealed a new high-performance football cleat that isn’t just for athletes taking the field at the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

This Nike Vapor Edge cleat is jam-packed with the brand’s latest technology for ballers to perform at their highest level. The upper features a seamless one-piece design with its Flyknit to fit like a second skin wrapping 360 degrees around the foot. Additional details include red Swoosh branding emblazoned on the lateral side of the cleat. According to the brand, this design is a direct response to feedback from players who want a cleat that feels like a sock with spikes.

The Nike Vapor Edge also provides instant propulsion, power transfer and responsiveness with its ultra-light, aerodynamic cleat thanks to its independent traction pods placed underneath portions of the wearer’s foot.

The lateral side of the latest Nike Vapor Edge. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Vapor Edge.

The cleat of the latest Nike Vapor Edge. CREDIT: Nike

The latest Nike Vapor Edge will officially release on Nike.com as well as at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Sunday.

In related news, Jordan Brand is also releasing a special colorway of the Air Jordan 10 inspired by Miami, the host city of Super Bowl 54.

Want more?

In Wake of Kobe Bryant’s Death, Sneaker Resellers Are Choosing Purpose Over Profits

Kobe Bryant, A Champion for Women’s Sports: WNBA Stars, Naomi Osaka & More Female Athletes Pay Tribute

Kobe Bryant Was ‘The Second Coming of Michael Jordan,’ Says Industry Veteran Sonny Vaccaro