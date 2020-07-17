Nike Training Club Premium App to Stay Free Year-Round

Nike announced that it will be making its fitness app free for customers year-round, and not just during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nike Training Club app is designed to help people reach their fitness goals through workouts created by their Nike Master Trainers. The exercise programs extend from yoga to bodyweight-only sessions to full-equipment home workouts for all fitness levels.

Following a March 15 announcement that Nike would be temporarily shutting down stores, the company asked fans to stay inside. “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world,” Nike posted across all of its social media channels.

Soon after store closures, Nike made the fitness app free for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic. What began in March as an initiative to relieve stress during COVID-19 has become a permanent mission for Nike. As the coronavirus rages on in the U.S., many are still hesitant to go to the gym. The Nike Training Club app allows consumers to work out from the safety of their own homes.

Watch on FN

“Keeping healthy and active with your fellow teammates remains one of the most important things for all of us. That’s why all of the NTC Premium programs, workouts, and expert tips that our community has come to love will stay free for all Nike Members, for good,” the statement reads.

NTC Premium, which used to cost $14.99 per month, or $119.99 per year, hosts multi-week programs with not only workouts but nutrition tips and wellness guides designed for every kind of athlete. You can complement your fitness routine with advice on nutrition, recovery, mindset and sleep.

The app will keep track of your progress as it monitors your completed workouts, workout frequency and weekly/monthly streaks. You can even earn badges and trophies for reaching fitness milestones

NTC Premium houses over 185 free workouts with sessions ranging from 15-60 minutes and is available for download on iOS and Android. Overall, NTC is rated #20 in Health and Fitness on the App Store.

Making the app free for everyone benefits not only consumers, but Nike sales as well. A spike in usage of the workout app has translated to higher online sales, according to Nike’s quarterly earning results.

This isn’t the first time that the Beaverton, Ore.-based company has taken action against the virus. Earlier in March, Nike announced that it would be committing $15 million towards the fight against COVID-19. Donations of $1 million were made to the Oregon Food Bank, $2 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund and $7 million to the Oregon Science University.

In addition, the athletic giant pledged to match donations made by Nike employees to COVID-19 funds at a two-for-one level.