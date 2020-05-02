Nike Delivers Its First-Ever Indoor Cycling Shoe

With people forced to workout indoors to stay in shape, Nike revealed its first-ever shoe specific to indoor cycling: the SuperRep Cycle.

The Nike SuperRep Cycle, according to the brand, is made with stability and breathability on and off the bike in mind. (The shoe is part of Nike’s SuperRep family of products that includes the Air Zoom SuperRep for HIIT workouts and the Nike SuperRep Go cross-trainer.)

A look at the Nike SuperRep Cycle. CREDIT: Courtesy

To ensure stability, specifically for moving when not seated, the brand made the shoe with a support arc on the medial side to keep your feet secured during side-to-side combinations. Also, Nike designed the uppers with lightweight and translucid mesh, perforated sockliners and added vents on the bottom of the plate to best avoid heavy shoes from excessive sweat. Further notable design characteristics include a simple closure system for easy-on, easy-off and both rubber studs and a textured toe plate for traction.

The Nike SuperRep Cycle is out now in Europe now via Nike.com. It will be available to people with Nike Membership access in North America on May 26 and globally for all customers on June 1.

Another look at a black and orange iteration of the Nike SuperRep Cycle. CREDIT: Courtesy