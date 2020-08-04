People are obsessed with nostalgia, so it should come as no surprise that the 1980’s-inspired Nike Squash-Type shoe is trending.

The Nike Squash-Type, as described by the sportswear giant, is a nod to court sports and ’80s styling. To create the shoe, Nike updated its retro cupsole design by delivering it with a softer rubber to provide added cushioning. The silhouette also features stitched Swoosh branding and a deconstructed aesthetic, durable rubber outsoles for added traction and soft and breathable uppers made with leather and mesh.

The latest colorway to drop is executed with a clean palette using the brand’s summit white, alpha orange and dark obsidian hues. The look is available now in men’s sizing via Nike.com with an $85 retail price.

Aside from the aforementioned iteration, Nike has four other colorways for men available on its e-commerce platform.

One of the more popular variations of the shoe is the “Summit White” look, featuring white, black and gray tones. Another of the remaining styles people have been drawn to is the “Black/Anthracite” colorway. Both looks are available in men’s sizing now, also with an $85 price tag.

The Nike Squash-Type shoe in summit white, alpha orange and dark obsidian colors. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Squash-Type “Alpha Orange/Dark Obsidian,” $85 (Nike.com)

Nike Squash-Type “Summit White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Squash-Type “Summit White,” $85 (Nike.com)

Nike Squash-Type “Black/Anthracite.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Squash-Type “Black/Anthracite,” $85 (Nike.com)

