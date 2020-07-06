Nike’s Space Hippie Sneakers Are Releasing in ‘Volt’

Following its inaugural release last week, Nike is set to launch a new collection of Space Hippie sneakers before the end of the month.

Next up for Nike’s experimental footwear line is the Space Hippie 01, 02 and 03 in the “Volt” colorway. The sneakers are set to release on July 16 for retail prices of $130, $150 and $180, respectively.

The line is created with sustainability in mind including the use of an innovative “Space Waste Yarn” uppers, and according to the product descriptions, the knitted material is composed of approximately 90% of recycled polyester made up of plastic bottles, T-shirts and yarn scraps. Also, the tooling for each silhouette features Crater Foam midsoles constructed with the recycled Nike Grind rubber and foam scraps pulled from the recycled ZoomX. Each pair comes in a single cardboard shoebox that’s made with a repurposed material and is printed on with plant-based ink, making it one of the brand’s lowest carbon-footprint drops ever released.

The lateral side of the Nike Space Hippie 01 in “Volt.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Space Hippie 02 in “Volt.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Space Hippie 03 in “Volt.” CREDIT: Nike

“Space Hippie product presents itself as an artifact from the future. It’s avant-garde; it’s rebelliously optimistic,” Nike chief design officer John Hoke said in a release. “Space Hippie is also an idea. It is about figuring out how to make the most with the least material, the least energy and the least carbon.”

The Space Hippie “Volt” collection featuring the 01, 02 and the 03 will be launching on the SNKRS app and at select retailers on July 16.