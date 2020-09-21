Nike Has a New Color of a Favorite Eco-Friendly Space Hippie Sneaker Dropping Soon

A new colorway of a beloved from Nike Space Hippie shoe is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed through the SNKRS app that it will stock the Space Hippie 04 sneaker in the new “Astronomy Blue” colorway this week in men’s and women’s sizing.

According to the brand, the low-profile silhouette is its lowest carbon footprint shoe ever, which was achieved by using eco-friendly “Space Waste Yarn” uppers featuring about 85% recycled polyester created from re-purposed plastic bottles, T-shirts and yarn scraps. The theme is echoed onto the midsole’s creation process with the use of Crater Foam, which is made by blending different forms of foams, adding to the shoe’s unique aesthetic. The shoes will also come packaged in a single shoebox made from recycled cardboard and features designed that are printed on with plant-based ink.

The men’s version of the Nike Space Hippie 04 “Astronomy Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The women’s version of the Nike Space Hippie 04 “Astronomy Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The men’s and women’s versions of the Nike Space Hippier 04 “Anatomy Blue” are releasing via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers starting this Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe comes with a $130 price tag.

“Space Hippie product presents itself as an artifact from the future. It’s avant-garde; it’s rebelliously optimistic,” Nike chief design officer John Hoke said in a release. “Space Hippie is also an idea. It is about figuring out how to make the most with the least material, the least energy and the least carbon.”

In related Nike news, Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker’s Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE is reportedly hitting shelves this week.