Nyjah Huston’s Second Signature Nike SB Sneaker Just Released — and You Can Buy It Now

After teasers arrived on his social media channels this week, the Nike SB Nyjah Free 2, pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston’s latest signature sneaker, is now available for purchase.

Picking up where his first Nyjah Free sneaker left off, his latest silhouette applies a handful of improvements starting with adding mesh panels to the 360-degree rubber upper allowing for the wearer’s feet to stay cool through skate sessions in the summer and is modeled after the classic Nike Spiridon silhouette. The ghillie lacing loops help secure your foot from top to bottom that’s complemented to updated laces for durability. Additional details include “II” branding stamped onto the heel’s pull tab marking Huston’s second signature model as well as “Nyjah” printed on the tongue. Finishing off the look is a rubber outsole with deep grooves that expand and contract based on how your feet respond.

The SB Nyjah Free 2 is available in two colorways including a black and white-based upper with red accents along with a white makeup on Nike.com and at select Nike Skateboarding retailers for $95 each.

Nike SB Nyjah Free 2 ‘Summit White’

Nike SB Nyjah Free 2

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.