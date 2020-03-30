Nike’s Newest Fuzzy Slime Green Sneaker Is Inspired by the Grateful Dead’s Dancing Bears

Calling all Deadheads: there may be a Nike and Grateful Dead sneaker coming your way.

Images of a brightly shaded Nike SB Dunk Low leaked this weekend, reportedly paying homage to the iconic dancing bears that first debuted on the back cover of the band’s 1973 live album “History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear’s Choice).”

The bright green colorway features panels of fuzzy faux fur on the toe box, sides and collar and is completed with a blue outsole and a matching jagged swoosh, reminiscent of the bears’ colorful collars. The pair also includes a hidden stash pocket on the tongue with a subtle zipper, which may allude to recreational activities that follow the reputation of the Grateful Dead’s most dedicated followers, as seen on @sneakerjamz Instagram.

The style has yet to be confirmed by Nike itself, with no announcement of a set release date either.

The leak of the Grateful Dead-inspired SB Dunk Low comes after another iteration of the skate shoe was teased this weekend. Images of a Nike SB Dunk Low x Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” also came to fruition, with their sky-blue underlay topped by cow-like faux fur and a green outsole with rainbow detailing.

On March 16, amidst the current coronavirus pandemic, Nike closed all of its owned and operated retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Stores were initially expected to remain shut until March 27 but the brand has since extended the closures with no reopening date provided. Customers can still shop styles via Nike.com, the Nike app and the SNKRS digital shopping platform. For at-home fitness, the brand has also made premium content from its Nike Training Club service temporarily free to use.

Additionally, Nike partnered with Oregon Health & Science University to make medical protective equipment at its manufacturing facilities.