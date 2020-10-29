A ‘Chinese New Year’-Inspired Nike SB Dunk Low Possibly Releasing Next Year

There appears to be no end in sight for Nike SB Dunk Low releases as a new colorway has surfaced. This time, the sneaker may be tied to next year’s Chinese New Year celebrations.

Social media leaker account @zSneakerheadz has shared a first look at an unreleased mismatched style along with its accompanying launch info. The latest iteration wears a “Metallic Copper/Light Silver/Pueblo Brown/Metallic Silver” color scheme with various prints and materials through each of the upper’s panels. Linking to the annual Chinese New Year festivities are Chinese characters embroidered on the heel tabs as well as Chinese coins stitched onto the heel counter.

At the time of publication, Nike SB has yet to confirm the release details for this Dunk Low colorway, however similar releases have historically dropped on the SNKRS app and at select Nike SB stockists.

In related news, the classic Nike Dunk has earned the 2020 Shoe of the Year nod from FN and will be honored at the first-ever virtual FN Achievement Awards in December. Although the model debuted in 1985 it had one of its biggest resurgences this year thanks to high-profile collabs including work with Travis Scott and ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s.