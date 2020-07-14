A ‘Chicago’ Nike SB Dunk Low to Release Soon

A brand new makeup of the popular Nike SB Dunk Low will hit shelves soon and it appears to resemble an original Air Jordan 1 colorway.

The “Chicago” SB Dunk Low was available yesterday at select stores including at U.K.-based retailer Size? but given the model’s recent resurgence in popularity, it sold out quickly. A detailed look at the style was shared by Instagram user zSneakerheadz, which reveals a premium white leather upper that’s combined with vibrant red overlays and black accents serving as the ankle collar, Swoosh branding, and laces. The look is completed with a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole that provides responsive cushioning and a rubber outsole.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by either brand, this pair mirrors the original “Chicago” color blocking of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker and is inspired by the Chicago Bulls team colors. The AJ1 was created by former Nike designer Peter Moore and when it debuted in 1985, the NBA banned Jordan from wearing it on the court because the classic black and red colorway violated the league’s uniform policy, which led to a $5,000 fine each time the basketball legend wore it on the court.

A wider release for the Nike SB Dunk Low “Chicago” has yet to be announced by the brand but it’s expected to launch on the SNKRS app and at select Nike SB stockists soon.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand has confirmed the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” collaboration is dropping exclusively in women’s sizes on July 25 via the SNKRS app for $200.