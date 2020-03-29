Nike SB Dunk Low x Ben & Jerry’s ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers Are Coming This Summer

Ben & Jerry’s and Nike are giving sneaker fans something to look forward to in summer 2020.

An image leaked on Instagram yesterday of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky.” The colorful sneaker takes its name from the Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Monkey” ice cream.

The “Chunky Dunky” colorway pays homage to the ice cream maker’s distinct branding, with a cloudy blue sky underlay complemented by cow-like faux fur and a green outsole. The shoes have a rainbow liner and come with three colorways of laces, in white, yellow and green. The Swoosh logo on the side has a dripping look, designed to resemble melting ice cream.

While there’s no official word on where the shoes will be available at this time, they’re likely to be sold in select skate shops, with a possible release on the SNKRS app.

Nike shut all its owned and operated retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe on March 16. The closures were initially announced through March 27 but have been extended with no reopen date provided. Nike.com, the Nike app and the SNKRS digital shopping platform remain active; the brand has also made premium content from its Nike Training Club service temporarily free as people stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Amidst the pandemic, Nike is offering up its manufacturing facilities to make personal protective equipment including face masks. It is working in partnership with Oregon Health & Science University for this effort.

