Nike SB Dunk High ‘Strawberry Cough’ May Be Releasing Soon

The revitalization of the Nike SB line continues after a new colorway of the popular SB Dunk High has surfaced.

Images of the “Strawberry Cough” look was shared by Instagram user @solebyjc. Although the inspiration behind this style was not revealed by the aforementioned account or the brand, it appears to be inspired by a marijuana strain of the same name. It features a textured red leather on the forefront of the upper with green premium hairy suede on the heel counter and a similar hue in soft suede on the ankle collar and Swoosh branding. The shoe’s standout feature is a caricature of a strawberry coughing that’s seen near the heel. The look is finished with an icy translucent midsole and outsole.

The release information surrounding the SB Dunk High “Strawberry Cough” was not revealed but talk on social media says it will likely be sold at select skate shops soon.

Fans of the brand’s SB line were also treated to a first look this week at additional releases coming soon including a brightly-colored SB Dunk Low that reportedly pays tribute to the rock band Grateful Dead and a collaboration with the ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s.

In response to the current coronavirus pandemic, Nike has closed all of its retail locations in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand with no reopening date provided at this time. It’s digital shopping platforms including Nike.com, the SNKRS app and the Nike app remain operational.

Want more?

The Sold-Out Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Collaboration Is Launching Again

Nike’s Newest Fuzzy Slime Green Sneaker Is Inspired by the Grateful Dead’s Dancing Bears

Nike SB Dunk Low x Ben & Jerry’s ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers Are Coming This Summer