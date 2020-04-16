Only 420 Pairs of This Nike SB Dunk High Are Being Released

The latest release of the popular Nike SB Dunk High will be one of the most limited styles to date.

Instagram user J23app shared images of the Nike SB Dunk High “420,” a new iteration that appears to draw inspiration from the coveted SB Dunk High “Skunk” colorway that was released in 2010 and is reselling for over $1,000 on StockX.

The “420” high-top shoe features a premium suede material on the upper that’s broken up by different shades of purple on the panels, toe box and heel counter. Adding a touch of contrast is green Swoosh branding on the sides, which sits atop a purple and green midsole and outsole. What’s special about this release is that only 420 units will be available, which are individually numbered on the heel.

Although Nike has yet to confirm where the shoes will be released, like other skate shoes from the brand, the latest Nike SB Dunk High “420” is expected to be sold at select skate shops across the country and on the SNKRS app on April 20.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Nike has announced that its retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will continue to be closed until further notice. Its digital operations, however, remain active.

