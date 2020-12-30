Nike Has Two New Running Shoes Releasing in Early 2021 Made to Reduce Injuries and Help You Run Faster

Early next year, Nike will deliver a pair of road-ready shoes that are part of its mission of creating a future where no runner gets injured and every runner gets faster: the ZoomX Invincible Run and the React Infinity Run 2.

Nike said the React Infinity Run 2 — a daily training run who that was made to help reduce running-related injuries — is one of its most tested running shoes ever and was created for runners of all levels.

The look features several things wearers of its predecessor are familiar with including lightweight and long-lasting React foam cushioning as well as its heel clip, midsole and outsole that’s geared toward offering impact absorption, a soft ride, stability and a fluid transition.

Updates include Flyknit uppers with more strength and support in the toe, eye-stay and foxing as well as breathability in the vamp and midfoot. Also, the collar was designed to reduce friction and Flywire cables were added to add precise support and security.

“I really like feeling a lot of cushioning because of all the miles we put in,” Vanessa Fraser of Bowerman Track Club said in a statement. “It’s a lot of pounding, so responsive cushioning, that helps aid that impact, is critical to helping me get through all those miles with confidence.”

The Nike React Infinity Run 2 arrives in men’s and women’s sizing on Jan. 7, 2021 for Nike members with a broader launch on Jan. 14. The shoe will come with a $160 retail price.

Nike React Infinity Run 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The ZoomX Invincible Run, according to Nike, is a shoe made for long daily training runs that was made using what it learned from the Nike React Infinity Run released this year. Also, the brand said it was designed to “address injury prevention and to improve running economy.”

“When I first put on the Invincible, the sensation was crazy. I was like, ‘Oh wow, you can really feel this.’ But I wasn’t even sure what ‘this’ was since it was such a new sensation,” American middle-distance runner Donovan Brazier said in a statement. “What stands out is that it’s just really comfortable. Running shoes are comfortable, that goes without saying, but this is a different kind of comfort that sticks with you during the run.”

The shoe’s upper features a stronger Flyknit, which Nike described as robust, that is paired with a molded tongue and padded collar. According to Nike, the upper was designed to accommodate the bounce of the ZoomX foam to help runners feel stable and contained.

The upper sits atop Nike’s highest-performing foam, which the brand said allowed it to make a shoe that is 33% softer and returns more energy. Also, it includes a rocker geometry — inspired by the carbon fiber plate in the Vaporfly franchise — and wider nets in the forefoot for comfort and help with transitioning gradually through the stride. The look is completed with a durable and traction-focused rubber outsole.

The Nike ZoomX Invincible Run arrives on Jan. 11, 2021, and will retail for $180 in men’s and women’s sizing.