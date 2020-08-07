How to Become a Nike Product Tester

If you’re interested in trying out shoes from Nike, the brand has a product testing program that you might be interested in applying to.
On a separate website dedicated to product testing, Nike broke down the application process simply: apply to be a tester, get the green light by being selected to participate and then you’re eligible to test.
The Swoosh further broke down the program, stating it sends sneakers and other products to the approved testers to try out and after some testing, the wearers submit their feedback to Nike online, return the product and repeat the process.
When it is up and running again, the brand has sections for people interested to apply grouped by adults (18 years old or older), minors (13 to 17 years old) and for parents applying for their child (12 years old or younger).
The Nike product testing program, however, is on hold for adults and minors at the moment. According to its website, applications are not currently being accepted. But applications are being accepted for parents to submit for their child.
To apply, interested applicants will have to follow the following steps via Voiceoftheathlete.nike.com:
- If applying for a child, parent’s need to create a parent profile first
- List your country
- Provide your date of birth
- Reveal if you are a Nike employee or not
- Answer if you are now, or soon expect to become, an NCAA athlete
- Provide your name, email address and create a password
- Give your preferred method of communication (email or SMS messaging)
- Sign a release and waiver
- Provide your gender
- Provide contact info
- Tell Nike how you heard about the program