How to Become a Nike Product Tester

If you’re interested in trying out shoes from Nike, the brand has a product testing program that you might be interested in applying to.

On a separate website dedicated to product testing, Nike broke down the application process simply: apply to be a tester, get the green light by being selected to participate and then you’re eligible to test.

The Swoosh further broke down the program, stating it sends sneakers and other products to the approved testers to try out and after some testing, the wearers submit their feedback to Nike online, return the product and repeat the process.

When it is up and running again, the brand has sections for people interested to apply grouped by adults (18 years old or older), minors (13 to 17 years old) and for parents applying for their child (12 years old or younger).

The Nike product testing program, however, is on hold for adults and minors at the moment. According to its website, applications are not currently being accepted. But applications are being accepted for parents to submit for their child.

To apply, interested applicants will have to follow the following steps via Voiceoftheathlete.nike.com: