Paul George’s Latest Sneaker Is Inspired by Nike’s ACG Line and the Great Outdoors

NBA star Paul George’s love for fishing is well known and documented. And Nike used this passion for being outdoors — with a nod to the brand’s iconic All Conditions Gear line, commonly referred to as Nike ACG — to create the newest colorway of his latest PG4 signature sneaker.

The PG4 “PCG,” according to the brand, was inspired by the baller’s “profound appreciation for nature” and features several nods to Nike All Conditions Gear, the brand’s iconic outdoor segment. The nod is realized by the triangle “PCG” logo on the heel that resembles the ACG branding. (It’s also the initials of the Los Angeles Clippers’ star, whose full name is Paul Clifton George.) Also, the look utilizes rope-like laces and feature an upper with bright hits of laser crimson contrasting black overlays and a trail-inspired parachute beige midsole.

The Nike PG4 “PCG” arrives May 14 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $120.

What inspired the Nike PG4 "PCG."

The Swoosh revealed George’s fourth signature shoe in January, a court-ready look designed by Tony Hardman with several new performance additions such as upgraded cushioning provided by an Air Strobel. The brand described the innovation as a lightweight insole made with a full-length Nike Air unit that is sewn onto the upper so the foot is directly on the cushioning.

Nike PG4 "PCG."

The heels of the Nike PG4 "PCG."

The outsole of the Nike PG4 "PCG."

Another look at the Nike PG4 "PCG."