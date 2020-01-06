Nike Reveals NBA Star Paul George’s Next Signature Sneaker

Although young, Nike has built a beloved signature sneaker line for NBA star Paul George. This month, the Swoosh will deliver the next shoe in the franchise, the PG 4.

According to Nike, the baller provided plenty of performance-based feedback to designer Tony Hardman, resulting in several changes to make the PG 4 a solid on-court option. The most notable addition is with its cushioning.

The PG 4 features an Air Strobel, which the brand described as a lightweight insole made with a full-length Nike Air unit that is sewn onto the upper so the foot is directly on the cushioning. This new tech, according to Nike, allows for greater forefoot responsiveness and plush stability in the heel.

Aside from the tech, the shoe’s look is far different than past models. It features a mesh-zippered shroud over the laces (reminiscent of the classic Nike Air Flight ’98) that allows for the wearer to style as they choose.

“Paul likes to play with his laces over the shroud. During play, the mesh is a window into the color choices,” Hardman said in a statement. “It’s when the shoe is unzipped that you can see the range of combinations added by the laces. Between the upper colorways and the lacing colors beneath the mesh, players can make the look their own.”

Nike PG 4. CREDIT: Nike

A look at the mesh-zippered shroud on the Nike PG 4. CREDIT: Nike

The black and white colorway will hit stores in China first on Jan. 8 and the rest of the world on Jan. 24.

Aside from the debut black and white colorway, images have surfaced online of a potential Gatorade collaboration on the silhouette. The photos, which Hardman posted on his personal Instagram account, showcase the PG 4 in a predominantly tonal blue colorway with hits of green and Gatorade’s logo in orange on the tongue.

Want more?

Nike’s Next Power-Lacing Basketball Sneaker Comes With Plenty of New Features

Take a Closer Look at Kith’s Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Collaboration

Travis Scott Teases a Potential Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration on Instagram