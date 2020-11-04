×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Eye-Catching Nike Overbreak Sneaker Is Releasing Soon — Here’s Why It’s Special

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike Overbreak 'Baroque Brown'
The lateral side of the Nike Overbreak "Baroque Brown."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A new sneaker from Nike is set to make its debut soon.

The sportswear powerhouse has confirmed on its SNKRS app launch calendar that the Overbreak shoe will hit shelves in a fall-ready “Baroque Brown” colorway before month’s end. According to the product description, design elements from past and present Nike sneakers are combined to create the new silhouette.

The low-profile upper is modeled after the brand’s classic Daybreak shoe that originally released in 1979, which features a breathable mesh that is combined with premium suede overlays. Purple accents cover the oversized Swoosh and the heel tab, and adding to the look is a set of thick rope laces to give it a do-it-yourself aesthetic. Elsewhere, the brand’s modern React cushioning is used on the midsole featuring various grooves throughout the foam.

Nike Overbreak 'Baroque Brown'
The Nike Overbreak in the “Baroque Brown” colorway.
CREDIT: Nike

Watch on FN

Nike Overbreak 'Baroque Brown'
The lateral side of the Nike Overbreak “Baroque Brown.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Overbreak 'Baroque Brown'
The medial side of the Nike Overbreak “Baroque Brown.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike’s new Overbreak shoe will debut in the “Baroque Brown” colorway on Nov. 17 via the Nike SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

Nike Overbreak 'Baroque Brown'
A top view of the Nike Overbreak “Baroque Brown.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Overbreak 'Baroque Brown'
The heel view of the Nike Overbreak “Baroque Brown.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Overbreak 'Baroque Brown'
The Outsole of the Nike Overbreak “Baroque Brown.”
CREDIT: Nike

In related Nike news, the brand’s ACG line is releasing a winter-ready Mountain Fly Gore-Tex shoe as well as new Nike ACG Air Nasu Gore-Tex colorways on Nov. 12 as part of its latest collection for this year’s holiday season.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad