A new sneaker from Nike is set to make its debut soon.

The sportswear powerhouse has confirmed on its SNKRS app launch calendar that the Overbreak shoe will hit shelves in a fall-ready “Baroque Brown” colorway before month’s end. According to the product description, design elements from past and present Nike sneakers are combined to create the new silhouette.

The low-profile upper is modeled after the brand’s classic Daybreak shoe that originally released in 1979, which features a breathable mesh that is combined with premium suede overlays. Purple accents cover the oversized Swoosh and the heel tab, and adding to the look is a set of thick rope laces to give it a do-it-yourself aesthetic. Elsewhere, the brand’s modern React cushioning is used on the midsole featuring various grooves throughout the foam.

The Nike Overbreak in the "Baroque Brown" colorway.

The lateral side of the Nike Overbreak "Baroque Brown."

The medial side of the Nike Overbreak "Baroque Brown."

Nike’s new Overbreak shoe will debut in the “Baroque Brown” colorway on Nov. 17 via the Nike SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

A top view of the Nike Overbreak "Baroque Brown."

The heel view of the Nike Overbreak "Baroque Brown."

The Outsole of the Nike Overbreak "Baroque Brown."

In related Nike news, the brand’s ACG line is releasing a winter-ready Mountain Fly Gore-Tex shoe as well as new Nike ACG Air Nasu Gore-Tex colorways on Nov. 12 as part of its latest collection for this year’s holiday season.