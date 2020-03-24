Nike Is Offering Free Workouts On Its NTC App as the Coronavirus Forces People Inside

With gyms and sporting leagues temporarily shut down due to the novel coronavirus, Nike is helping to make sure people stay active.

The Beaverton, Ore.-based athletic company has made programming from its Nike Training Club (NTC) Premium subscription app free amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The service offers to U.S.-based customers studio-style workouts, progressive training programs and expert tips from Nike’s master trainers. There are over 185 workouts available on the app, ranging from yoga classes to targeted training programs. These span in duration from 15 minutes to 45 minutes. Additionally, Nike has begun offering tips on mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery and sleep across its website and social media handles.

Over the weekend, the Swoosh unveiled a new marketing campaign asking people to stay indoors to combat the coronavirus. “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world,” the brand wrote across its social media channels.

While Nike is continuing to take online orders, the athletic giant has temporarily shuttered its entire fleet of U.S. stores, as well as units in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe. Throughout the closure period, it is continuing to pay store associates.

Nike and three of its former and current leaders made a financial commitment last week of more than $15 million toward fighting the coronavirus.

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus; Mark Parker, former CEO and current executive chairman of the board; and John Donahoe, the company’s new president and CEO, are donating a combined $10 million across three organizations. The execs and their families have pledged $1 million to the Oregon Food Bank, $2 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund and $7 million to Oregon Health & Science University.

The Nike Foundation, meanwhile, is contributing $1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $1.1 million to support community partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa through the King Baudouin Foundation. On its domestic turf, the Swoosh will dole out $250,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ COVID-19 Regional Response Fund and $500,000 to the Boston Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, as well as $1 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund in Nike’s home state.

Those donations come in addition to the $1.4 million that Nike donated to the China Youth Development Fund in January to help provide front-line workers with equipment and supplies needed to treat patients.