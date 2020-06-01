Nike Is Keeping Kids and Parents Moving With Its First-Ever NTC App Program for Children

Nike wants to keep kids moving.

The sportswear giant today announced that it has developed six new workouts aimed specifically at children, which will be available via its free Nike Training Club app. Nike made its NTC app free in March as the pandemic forced people indoors. The app offers to U.S. consumers studio-style workouts, progressive training programs and expert tips from Nike’s master trainers.

For NTC’s first kid-focused series, Nike Master Trainer Brian Nunez and his 7-year-old daughter, Bella, lead children through “Fitness Adventure With Brian and Bella,” a six-episode collection. Workouts explore gamification, illustrated animations and moments of celebration, incorporating key movements such as squatting, lunging pushing and pulling. Designed for kids 5 and up as well as parents, the workouts range in length from 13 to 22 minutes.

“Nike is continuing its commitment to offer kids access to the positive impact play and sport provide,” Nunez stated. “And what I love most about this project is that we get another opportunity to plant more seeds to shift a generation’s relationship with movement.”

“Fitness Adventure With Brian and Bella” is the latest in a series of initiatives Nike has taken on to ensure children stay active. The Swoosh has developed a sport-inspired series on YouTube and TikTok, the Nike PLAYlist, which brings together kids and athletes through various challenges and activities. The series is hosted by skateboarder Sky Brown. Additionally, Nike is making investments working with partners around the world to provide sport- and play-based programs to 17 million children through its Made to Play initiative.

The athletic label also launched Nike Adventure Club, its first footwear subscription service for children, in 2019. The service keeps growing kids in the right-sized shoes from Nike and Converse, with options to purchase four pairs a year for $20 a month; six pairs a year for $30 a month; or one pair a month for $50/month.