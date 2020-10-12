LeBron James’ Classic Nike LeBron 8 ‘South Beach’ Is Reportedly Returning In 2021

A fan-favorite style from LeBron James’ Nike signature line is reportedly making a comeback in 2021.

Sneaker leaker social media account @soleheatonfeet shared an image of the Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” yesterday, a makeup that originally released in October 2010. Nike Basketball launched the silhouette in this South Beach-inspired color scheme prior to the start of the 2010-11 NBA season as a nod to King James’ first season with the Miami Heat. According to the account, the shoe will be returning to retail in early 2021.

The Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” sports a predominantly teal leather upper that’s contrasted by black accents on the Swoosh and eyestay, while pink hits cover the tongue, laces and eyelets. Continuing the look is a full-length Max Air 360 unit in the midsole along with a translucent outsole underneath.

While @soleheatonfeet shared the early info on Instagram, the “South Beach” LeBron 8’s return slated for early 2021 has yet to be confirmed by Nike.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next year to pick up a pair, you can buy the Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” now on the resale market. At the time of publication, the 2010 release is currently reselling for around $1,007 on StockX.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh has released a new ad titled “You Can’t Stop LA” to celebrate LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers capturing the NBA championship yesterday.