The Nike LeBron 8 Low ‘Miami Nights’ Could Be Returning in 2021

One of the most beloved styles from LeBron James’ signature basketball shoe line with Nike is reportedly returning to stores in 2021.

Sneaker leaker account @Soleheatonfeet shared an image of the Nike LeBron 8 Low V/2 in the “White/Solar Red/Glass Blue/White” color scheme, which is more commonly known as the “Miami Nights” colorway. Nike Basketball initially released the style in 2011 to recognize King James’ first season with the Miami Heat. According to the aforementioned account, the kicks will be releasing again in spring ’21.

The Nike LeBron 8 Low “Miami Nights” is a bold look with its blue and pink color combination on the upper that’s contrasted by black speckles and the supportive Flywire. The look continues with a Swoosh branding stamped on the heel, while a white and red 360-degree Max Air-cushioned midsole and a red outsole sit underneath.

Although @Soleheatonfeet revealed on info on social media, the release has yet to be confirmed by Nike.

The Instagram account reported this week that the coveted Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” will also be returning to retailers in early 2021, which also originally dropped during James’ first season with the Heat.

In related Nike news, the brand debuted a new ad this week titled “You Can’t Stop LA” moments after James and his Los Angeles Lakers team captured the 2019-20 NBA championship.