Will the Nike LeBron 8 ‘Lakers’ Arrive Before the End of the Year?

NBA star LeBron James wasn’t on the Los Angeles Lakers when the Nike LeBron 8 made its retail debut, but it appears that a version of his classic shoe executed in his new team’s colors is on the way.

Images started to circulate on social media last night by @j23app and others of the Nike LeBron 8 QS “Lakers,” which features the team’s iconic colors executed with premium materials.

The uppers of the Nike LeBron 8 — which was the first shoe King James wore as a member of the Miami Heat — features purple on the upper and outsole with contrasting gold details on the eyestay, Swoosh branding, lining, heels and inside the Air Max unit. The look also includes hits of white throughout and small Swoosh logos on the toe caps.

Despite images of the Nike LeBron 8 QS “Lakers” surfacing, release info has not yet been revealed by Nike. However, @soleheatonfeet on Twitter reported in May that the shoe will arrive in “late 2020” and others on the platform are now saying the sneakers expected to drop this month.

Although this is the latest Nike LeBron 8 to be discussed on social media, there have been plenty of iterations talked about throughout 2020. For instance, talk of a 2021 return for both the LeBron 8 “South Beach” and the LeBron 8 Low V/2 “Miami Nights” heated up in October, and speculation of the 2021 arrival of LeBron 8 “Hardwood Classics” was thrown around in June.

LeBron 8 QS "Lakers" official images pic.twitter.com/IvxNoR8wHx — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) December 1, 2020