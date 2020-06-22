This Nike LeBron 8 ‘Hardwood Classics’ Sample May Hit Stores in 2021

A coveted Nike LeBron 8 style may be hitting stores soon.

According to the sneaker leak account @soleheatonfeet on Instagram, the sought-after Nike LeBron 8 “Hardwood Classics,” an iteration of NBA star LeBron James’ eighth Nike signature model, is reportedly releasing in early 2021.

If this shoe releases, it will mark the first time fans will be able to grab this colorway of the sneaker, which debuted nearly 10 years ago. (The model originally released in 2011 and was James’ first shoe when he became a member of the Miami Heat in free agency.) The shoe will don a “Varsity Royal/Orange Blaze/Total Orange/White” color scheme, which is inspired by the hues of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ alternate uniforms, which was the first team that James played for.

The aforementioned account also provided an image of the original sample that reveals a blue-based suede upper with and Flywire panels. Additional details include contrasting orange accents covering the tongue, laces and Swoosh branding on the sides, which sits atop a 360-degree Air Max-cushioned midsole. A sample version of the LeBron 8 “Hardwood Classics” is currently available for purchase in a men’s size 9 on the resale platform GOAT for an asking price of $3,700. The seller indicates that the shoe is in a brand new condition.

Although the potential 2021 release date was revealed, the retail price was not.

