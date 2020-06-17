The Coveted Nike LeBron 7 ‘MVP’ Is Returning for the First Time in 10 Years

LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 7 shoe has received a steady stream of releases this year and sneaker fans will have another pair to add their collection soon.

The “MVP” colorway of King James’ seventh signature sneaker is returning to stores next week. This style initially launched in 2010 in celebration of the baller’s first set of back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player awards. According to the brand, the gray fleece panels on the upper pays homage to a memorable commercial from his MVP campaign, while premium white leather serves as the mudguard.

The Nike LeBron 7 “MVP.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 7 “MVP.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 7 “MVP.” CREDIT: Nike

The shoe’s standout element is the gold chenille Swoosh branding on the sides, which is inspired by the color of the MVP hardware, while wine accents on the ankle collar and laces are inspired by the hues of James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers team. Other MVP nods on the shoe include the back-to-back 2009 and 2010 awards embroidered behind the tongue, the “MVP” logo on the medial side and the classic “Witness History” branding on the heel’s pull tab. The look is finished off with a red full-length Air-cushioned midsole that’s elevated with gold speckling.

A top view of the Nike LeBron 7 “MVP.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike LeBron 7 “MVP.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike LeBron 7 “MVP.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike LeBron 7 “MVP” is releasing on June 26 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $200.

In related Nike news, Juneteenth (June 19), a day that recognizes the ending of slavery in the U.S., is now an annual paid holiday for Swoosh employees in the states.