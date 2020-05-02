LeBron James’ 2019 Media Day Nike Sneakers Will Soon Be Available to Buy

Even with the NBA season paused, Nike is releasing the sneakers LeBron James want.

Hitting retail this month is the Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day,” the colorway of James’ seventh signature look that he wore to Los Angeles Lakers media day in 2019. The sneaker is executed with a white, purple and gold color palette — hues synonymous with the legendary franchise he plays for — with the gold and purple alternating on the left and right shoes. It also features details personalized for James such as “Twenty” and “Three” written across the front of the shoes as well as “LeBron” and “James” across the toe boxes.

Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day” arrives via Nike.com and the SNKRS app on May 16 at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $200. It will also be available in big kids’ sizing for $155.

James’ seventh signature sneaker made its debut in 2009, the shoe he wore during his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers during his first stint with the team. The Jason Petrie-designed Nike LeBron 7 was loaded with Nike’s premier technology of the time including basketball-specific Air Max cushioning, which was the first time it was used on a Nike LeBron shoe, and Flywire.

Another look at the Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The heels of the Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsole of the Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The toe boxes of the Nike LeBron 7 “Media Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy