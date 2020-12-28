The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 18 "X-Mas in LA."

Christmas may be over but LeBron James and Nike continue to celebrate the holiday with the latest Nike LeBron 18.

The Swoosh announced on the SNKRS app that the baller’s current signature shoe is releasing in the festive “X-Mas in LA” iteration before week’s end. The look is executed with a bold candy red Knitposite 2.0 upper as well as on the molded heel counter, tongue and ankle collar. Adding to the look are subtle gold and green hits — specifically covering the forefoot’s mini-Swoosh logo and the medium-sized Swoosh at the medial side. The holiday theme continues with graphics of ornaments decorating the sock liner, while a red midsole and translucent outsole sit underneath.

James debuted the LeBron 18 “X-Mas in LA” colorway on Christmas Day when his Los Angeles Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. Instead of red shoelaces featured on the retail pair, King James rocked his with a set of green shoelaces along with personalized writing at the heel counter to further give his pair a custom look. James ended the game by scoring 22 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing 7 rebounds in the 138-115 victory.

The Nike LeBron 18 “X-MAs in LA” will be released on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS. The shoe will come with a $225 price tag.

