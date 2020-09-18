Nike Unveils LeBron James’ New Signature Shoe — and it Features a Unique Cushioning System

As play continues within the NBA bubble, Nike will release the next signature sneaker for LeBron James.

The brand announced the release info for the first four colorways of the Nike LeBron 18 today, with the first two dropping before month’s end.

Nike explained that it wanted to blend speed and power with the LeBron 18. To accomplish this, the brand paired thin and responsive Zoom cushioning for speed with Max Air for power. Rather than stack the cushioning, Nike placed Zoom within the Max Air bag, which it said fits like a “3D puzzle piece” and provides two sensations: one is soft and the other is like a trampoline.

Aside from the cushioning, Nike designed the outsole to be split into two parts. It features micro-cuts toward the forefoot that Nike senior designer Jason Petrie explained allow for the shoe to flex and bend for fast-acting low to the ground traction. The notches then spread out toward the rear of the outsole, which Nike senior product manager Tim Day stated allow for the dissipation of force.

It also features Knitposite 2.0, the latest version of the brand’s durable upper material that pairs lightweight Flyknit with heat-molded yarns, which also provides support and resists stretching.

Watch on FN

The “Reflections” iteration will retail for $225 and debut on Sept. 21. Also releasing Sept. 21, albeit exclusively in Greater China, is the “Empire Jade” colorway. The “Multicolor” look will retail for $200 and drop stateside on Oct. 9 and the “Los Angeles by Day” colorway arrives Nov. 6, also retailing for $200.

Nike LeBron 18 “Multicolor.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike LeBron 18 “Empire Jade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike LeBron 18 “Reflections.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike