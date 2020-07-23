Nike Reveals the LeBron 18, NBA Star LeBron James’s Newest Signature Sneaker

With the NBA restart underway, Nike revealed details about its newest sneaker for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The Nike LeBron 18 brings out the best elements from a line of previous sneakers from the athletic powerhouse for King James and combines them with a modern configuration and more support than ever. The Nike LeBron 18 releases beginning in September, however no set date or price point has been released yet at the time of press.

Sketches of the Nike LeBron 18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Though Nike has yet to release live imagery of the sneaker, it did debut a series of sketches from designer Jason Petrie as for what to expect when the sneaker does drop. Offered in a Lakers-inspired purple, black and white colorway, the LeBron 18 features a split design running straight down the middle from forefoot to heel.

The LeBron 18 includes both an Air Max unit in the heel as well as a full-length Zoom Air Bag for doubled shock absorption and responsiveness. The uppers combine the Battleknit fabric from the LeBron 15, the durable yarns from the 16 and the state-of-the-art yarns that built the 17’s exoskeleton.

Sketches of the Nike LeBron 18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Instead of foam, the sneaker incorporates Max Air in the tongue with non-pressurized air pockets; this design adds comfort as well as translucent windows to customize the look with colored socks. As for traction, the LeBron 18’s outsole comes sectioned into quadrants, letting each zone of the foot reap the benefits of appropriate traction properties for the area.

LeBron footwear franchise designer Jason Petrie explained in a release shared by Nike that the shoe’s cushioning distinction is as symbolic as it is technical, saying: “We wanted to make him a shoe that played with this idea of two halves. How could we keep improvising on the Max Air value that LeBron loves, but use the forefoot half to sharpen the low-to-the-ground, micro-shifts that LeBron needs to cut and transition down the floor? We’ve gotten near-surgically detailed on these features so that the sum of the shoe’s parts come together for LeBron, and for every kind of player.”

Sketches of the Nike LeBron 18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike LeBron 18 made headlines last night when the Lakers shared a glimpse inside the team’s scheduled practice. In the image, King James was spotted in what appeared to be the unreleased shoe.