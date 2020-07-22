Titan’s Nike LeBron 17 Low Collaboration Is Releasing Soon

Titan and Nike reunited for a second take on a LeBron James sneaker.

The Manila-based basketball retailer is joining forces with the athletic powerhouse for a reimagined take of the LeBron 17 silhouette featuring all-red everything; the Nike LeBron 17 “Titan” will be available at all Titan stores as well as on the Titan App and at Titan22.com starting on August 1; the shoe will also drop at Nike Park Fort in Taguig, Philippines, on August 8.

The monochromatic design coats the shoe from top to bottom in fire red shades; upper panels employ an all-over graphic emblazoned with logos and symbols that honor moments in Titan’s 10-year history. A gold Swoosh and King James crown on the heel create contrast while a specialized crest on the tongue features a globe mounted on the same iconic crown logo. Topped off with accents of Titan’s lightning bolt logo, the sneaker also loops in the words “Para Sa Kadakilaan,” which translates to “Strive For Greatness.”

Nike LeBron 17 “Titan.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike LeBron 17 “Titan” heel view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike LeBron 17 “Titan” bird’s eye view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike LeBron 17 “Titan” outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“LeBron has always had a deep connection with Filipinos, as we all share his unique love for the game,” said Nikko Ramos, Titan’s brand connections director, in a release. “This shoe’s design and storytelling is a true testament to the partnership.”

The Filipino retailer also previewed the news of the collaboration on its Instagram page on Tuesday night. In a video titled “MANILA TO THE WORLD,” the brand emphasized that the sneaker represents its story as well as the story of the country that birthed it and the community that embraced it.

In a second post giving a first look at the upcoming sneakers, Titan’s caption read: “For the second year in a row, TITAN collaborates with @kingjames on his signature sneaker. The Nike LeBron XVII Low “TITAN” is the product of shared passions and values – a representation of a country’s hoop dreams and an icon’s ascent from a small town to the world’s biggest stage. Shoutout to the dreamers, to the hoopers, to the future. Shoutout to the kings and titans of tomorrow, wherever you may be.”

Titan previously collaborated with Nike on a navy LeBron James-inspired design in August of last year titled the Titan x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Agimat.”