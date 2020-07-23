Two New ‘Graffiti’ Nike LeBron 17s Are Releasing Soon

Nike is bringing sneakerheads not one but two new iterations of its LeBron James signature shoes.

The Nike LeBron 17 will be releasing in a “Graffiti Fire Red” colorway as well as a “Graffiti Cold Blue” iteration. Both pairs drop on July 28 at Nike.com and on the SNKRS app. The sneakers will retail for $225 apiece.

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Fire Red"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Cold Blue"

The Nike Lebron 17 “Grafitti Fire Red” pulls inspiration from the New York-inspired LeBron 4 “Graffiti” from 2006 with its graphic-accented panels coming in a red and white print. Featuring street art influences, the sneaker includes leather overlays and semi-covered laces with a KnitPosite blend of knit and heat-molded yarns in the uppers for durability and comfort. The cherry-red design features the silhouette’s signature heel Max Air unit for shock absorption and a ball-of-foot Zoom Air unit for responsiveness.

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Fire Red"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Fire Red"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Fire Red"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Fire Red"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Fire Red"

The Nike LeBron 17 “Graffiti Cold Blue” follows suit, incorporating similar elements from its red counterpart with hits of navy and icy blue. Accented with metallic silver straps and detailing across the tongue, the sneaker combines comfort and style in a way that turns heads both on and off the courts.

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Cold Blue"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Cold Blue"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Cold Blue"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Cold Blue"

Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti Cold Blue"

Another Nike LeBron 17 iteration drops in the upcoming weeks, courtesy of Manila-based basketball retailer, Titan. The all-red Nike LeBron 17 “Titan” will be available at all Titan stores as well as on the Titan App and at Titan22.com starting on Aug. 1. The shoe will also drop at Nike Park Fort in Taguig, Philippines, on Aug. 8.

The monochromatic design coats the shoe from top to bottom in fire red shades; upper panels employ an all-over graphic emblazoned with logos and symbols that honor moments in Titan’s 10-year history. A gold Swoosh and King James crown on the heel create contrast while a specialized crest on the tongue features a globe mounted on the same iconic crown logo. Topped off with accents of Titan’s lightning bolt logo, the sneaker also loops in the words “Para Sa Kadakilaan,” which translates to “Strive For Greatness.”