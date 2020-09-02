Nike & Jordan Brand Honor the League of Legends With a Futuristic Collection

Nike and Jordan Brand are commemorating the upcoming League of Legends championships with an impressive lineup of sneakers and apparel.

A collection of sportswear and eight sneakers in total is reportedly on the way, celebrating the best of the best in gaming in style. The brands have yet to announce a release date or price range for the capsule but fans speculate it will drop around the timeframe of the championship, which takes place this month.

The star of the footwear selection is Jordan Brand’s single pair, the Air Jordan 1, which surfaced across social media this week and shared by @j23app on Instagram last night. The pair features futuristic detailing across the Swoosh branding and leather overlays in an iridescent shade, which appears to echo the League of Legends championship trophy, titled the Summoner’s Cup. The style comes complete with a white contrasting panels and toe box in addition to a bright blue outsole and matching laces.

Nike’s range of sneakers for the drop includes reimagined takes on both the Air Force 1 High and Low silhouettes in addition to a new Air Max 90, Air Max 270 React, Air Max 2X, Joyride Dual Run 2 and a new Blazer Mid ’77 vintage design. The styles, like the Air Jordan 1, feature similar reflective accents and a similar blue, pink and purple color palette atop mostly white uppers.

The apparel selection will range from team-specific T-shirts and jerseys to hoodies, bomber jackets, long-sleeve tops and more, all inspired by the famous game.

The League of Legends World Championship takes place in Shanghai and brings together the best in the industry. Teams compete to win the ultimate champion title as well as the Summoners Cup and the chance at a multi-million dollar prize. In previous years, almost 100 million people watched the event from across the world, causing the tournament to reportedly have inspired parts of Los Angeles’ bid for the 2024 Olympics.