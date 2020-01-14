Kyrie Irving Pays Homage to Bruce Lee With His Latest Sneaker

Bruce Lee in "Return of the Dragon" in 1972.

Last year, NBA star Kyrie Irving paid homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant by releasing a special iteration of his Nike Kyrie 5 sneaker, and it looks like the tribute continues in 2020 after a new iteration of his current Kyrie 6 model surfaces.

Thanks to @solebyjc on Instagram is a first look at the latest “Bruce Lee” Kyrie 6 colorway, which was a style that was first featured on Bryant’s fifth signature basketball model in 2010. The shoes were inspired by the iconic yellow and black jumpsuit worn by Bruce Lee in his classic 1978 movie “Game of Death.”

Unlike the Kobe 5, this pair features a red-based suede and textile mesh upper that’s contrasted by black accents on the Swoosh branding, heel counter, midfoot strap and tongue. The Swoosh logo also boasts four red scratch marks inspired by the scratches Lee received in the final fight in the film.

Irving also released his very own Lee-inspired iteration as the “Mamba Mentality” Kyrie 3 in 2017, which was essentially identical to its Kobe 5 counterpart featuring a yellow and black color scheme that’s paired with the aforementioned four red scratch marks on the side panel.

As of now, Irving and Nike have yet to officially confirm the release of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Bruce Lee.”

