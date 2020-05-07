Kobe Bryant’s Iconic Nike ‘Grinch’ Christmas Sneakers Are Reportedly Returning in 2021

One of most beloved Kobe Bryant shoes from his Nike signature line is a bold green look the late NBA icon wore on the court on Christmas Day 2010. And if social media leaks are true, fans of the Black Mamba should be excited, as it is reportedly returning with updated performance technology in 2021.

Twitter user @soleheatonfeet shared an image of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the “Green Apple/Volt/Crimson/Black” colorway today, which was dubbed “Grinch” when it made its debut on the feet of the Los Angeles Lakers legend a decade ago. Bryant wore the sneakers on the Staples Center court against a visiting Miami Heat squad that featured fellow Nike athlete LeBron James.

The reported release date of the shoe, according to @soleheatonfeet, is early 2021. The sneakers will reportedly return in Protro form, which means performance retro, adding the latest and greatest in technology to older beloved silhouettes.

At time of publication, Nike has not confirmed or denied the release of the Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch.”

The original iteration of the shoe is selling in the thousands on the resale market. StockX, for instance, lists the lowest ask for the shoe at $1,500 and the highest bid is $2,000. And on GOAT, the lowest ask for a pair is $1,655 and the highest is $3,320.