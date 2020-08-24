The Classic ‘Five Rings’ Nike Kobe 5 Style Is Returning Soon

One of the classic colorways from the late Kobe Bryant’s Nike signature basketball line is possibly making its way back onto shelves soon and will be updated with the brand’s latest performance technology.

zSneakerheadz shared images for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the “Five Rings” colorway has surfaced suggesting that a reissue is potentially on the way. The style wears the iconic color palette of the Los Angeles Lakers, which is the team that Bryant played for throughout his 20-year NBA career.

The sneaker comes in a predominately purple colorway with laser graphics covering the upper that incorporates Bryant’s long list of basketball accomplishments. Adding contrast are gold accents on the tongue’s logo, Swoosh branding on the sides and parts of the toe. Adding to the look is a purple-to-yellow gradient fade on the Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a translucent rubber outsole.

The style initially released in 2010 and as the name indicates, it celebrated Bryant capturing his fifth NBA title and the sneaker he was wearing when it happened.

Nike Basketball hasn’t confirmed the release info for the Kobe 5 Protro “Five Rings” but the style is reportedly releasing before the end of this year.

In related Nike Kobe news, the brand debuted a new film narrated by Kendrick Lamar yesterday to kick off Mamba Week, which is a seven-day event honoring the life of Bryant through programming and retail launches inspired by his legendary basketball career and beyond.