Nike Creates an Alternate Kobe 5 ‘Bruce Lee’ Colorway

There could be another iteration of the classic Nike Zoom Kobe 5 “Bruce Lee” releasing this year.

Instagram user @street8oy shared the first look at an alternate makeup that initially launched in 2010. This style pays homage to Lee with a simple black and white upper that is possibly inspired by his white button-up shirt and black trousers worn in the classic film “Enter The Dragon.” The shoe’s standout detail is the red starch marks at the forefoot, which represent the Kung Fu master’s battle wounds in the aforementioned film. According to the post, the shoe will arrive in Protro form, meaning it will feature Nike’s latest performance technology.

The original “Bruce Lee” Zoom Kobe 5 originally released in 2010 in a vibrant yellow colorway inspired by the tracksuit uniform worn during Lee’s final film, “Game of Death,” and is currently reselling for $625 on StockX.

It’s not certain when Nike will be releasing future Bryant-related products after his tragic death this year, but the alternate “Bruce Lee” Zoom Kobe 5 Protro will reportedly be available on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball retailers.

