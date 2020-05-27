The Classic ‘Bruce Lee’ Nike Kobe 5 Returning With New Tech

One of the most beloved sneakers from Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike Basketball line is making a comeback.

Twitter user @J23app shared images of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” yesterday, which is a style that last released a decade ago. The colorway pays homage to two of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee’s classic films. The yellow-based color scheme inspired by the one-piece jumpsuit worn in “Game of Death,” while the red scratch marks at the forefoot is a nod to the final fight sequence from “Enter the Dragon.”

The shoe is returning in Protro form, which means that it will be upgraded with the brand’s latest technology including updated cushioning in the midsole. Although a detailed look has been revealed, Nike has not confirmed a release date for the Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee.”

The original release is currently demanding high resale prices on the secondary market with the lowest asking price on StockX is at $850 while the highest bid is at $821. Only select sizes are listed on GOAT, with the lowest ask for a size 10 at $1,100.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee."

The medial side of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee."

A top view of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee."

The heel of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee."

The outsole of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee."

In related Nike Kobe news, the Kobe 6 sneaker is possibly returning to retailers in 2021 including a re-issue of the fan-favorite “Grinch” colorway famously worn by Bryant during the 2010 NBA Christmas Day games.