After releasing overseas last week, Nike has confirmed that the Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings” is releasing in the states this month.

The Swoosh has announced through its SNKRS app that the elusive style is releasing on Oct. 15. This colorway initially released ten years agao to commemorate the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers team and its 2010 NBA Championship win, which was the fifth and final title that he captured in his twenty-year professional career.

This iteration of Bryant’s fifth signature sneaker wears a predominately purple upper that’s paired with gold accents found at the forefoot while laser graphics referencing his basketball accomplishments are printed throughout the shoe. Adding to the look are gold branding seen on the tongue, on the sides’ Swoosh logos, and with Bryant’s signature on the heel counter. This Protro version will also feature Nike Basketball’s latest tech including full-length Zoom Air cushioning encapsulated within the gradient midsole while a translucent outsole finishes off the look.

Watch on FN

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings” releases on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball retailers on Oct. 15. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

A top view of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Nike news, the auto-lacing Adapt Auto Max sneaker is releasing in a new “Fireberry” colorway this Friday.