Kevin Durant Celebrates His Late Aunt With New Pink Sneakers That Benefit a Cancer Charity

Kevin Durant is paying homage to his late aunt with the latest release of his Nike KD 13.

The “Aunt Pearl” edition of his current Nike signature shoe will hit stores next week with the colorway serving as a symbol of KD’s bond with his aunt, who died from lung cancer in 2000, and serving as a reminder of the ongoing fight against cancer.

Durant has paid tribute to his late aunt in the past through his signature models, which started with the KD 4 in 2012 with this iteration of the KD 13 being the latest. The “Aunt Pearl” KD 13 features a vibrant pink colorway predominantly on the upper that’s paired with abalone pearl-inspired details including the overlays, the Swoosh branding, and on the outsole.

The Nike KD 13 “Aunt Pearl.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike KD 13 “Aunt Pearl.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike KD 13 “Aunt Pearl.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike KD 13 in the “Aunt Pearl” makeup will be available on Oct. 24 via the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball retailers. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag. The product description also confirmed that a portion of proceeds from this shoe will go towards finding cures for women’s cancers through the brand’s ongoing partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

A top view of the Nike KD 13 “Aunt Pearl.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike KD 13 “Aunt Pearl.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike KD 13 “Aunt Pearl.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Nike news, the brand dropped its new ad campaign this week titled “You Can’t Stop LA” moments after LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers team captured the 2019-20 NBA championship.